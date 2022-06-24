MSD security cameras get $1M upgrade

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King June 23, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. —The Medford School District is getting a $1 million upgrade to its security cameras. But this was planned before the tragic shooting in Texas last month.

The district says its cameras are getting older and it’s time to upgrade the technology.

It’ll allow MSD schools to be more proactive in its security approaches. The cameras will also have the ability to upload a student’s photo to software, to see if they appear in the footage.

“It’s just a really neat system that’s going to increase the safety of our schools which is something that we are constantly working to do,” said Natalie Hurd with MSD.

The security cameras will be distributed across the district.

MSD hopes to get them installed by the beginning of the next school year.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content