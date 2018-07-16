New program aimed to help people suffering from addiction

ASHLAND, Ore.— Ashland Police Department is starting a new program to help people with drug and alcohol addiction.
The Gateway Program allows people to request help, even if they are in possession of drugs or alcohol. Police say they won’t face charges.
15 people have already been helped as of Friday. APD says the program will help offer different treatment options for addiction.
“We want to be part of the solution and not a part of the problem. We understand there is a huge epidemic nation wide,” said Deputy Chief Warren Hensman of Ashland Police.
A Priority Assessment Voucher will be given to the person seeking help. They can be evaluated for treatment at the Addictions Recovery Center in Medford.