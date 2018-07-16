North Klamathon fire 95 percent contained

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The portion of the Klamathon fire that moved into southern Oregon is now 95 percent contained.
The North Klamathon fire spread nearly 1500 acres into southern Oregon. Tonight, they’re mopping up any left over hot spots and checking for areas of smoke.
The Oregon Department of Forestry and the Bureau of Land Management have firefighters on the ground making sure the fire is completely put out.
“What they’re doing today is searching for those hot spots, pulling stuff up, looking over the entire fire ground making sure nothing is showing smoke,” Melissa Cano, Oregon Department of Forestry, said.
Cano says there’s a wave of positivity now that the fire is so close to being 100 percent contained. She also says with this containment, their resources can be spread to other fires with higher priority.