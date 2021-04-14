No severe reactions from Johnson and Johnson vaccine reported in Oregon, officials confirm

SALEM, Ore — Following new guidance from the CDC and the FDA, the Oregon Health Authority has asked vaccine providers in the state to not administer Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccination.
Federal agencies say that six individuals in the United States reported rare and severe cases of blood clots after receiving the vaccine.
In a news conference Tuesday, Oregon Health Authority officials confirmed that none of the affected people are from Oregon.
Officials emphasized that the pause will not affect vaccinations and eligibility – noting that every county has a good amount of Pfizer and Moderna doses.
“At this time, we’re just waiting for the results,” Dr. Paul Cieslak who is the senior health advisor and medical director of Acute and Communicable Disease and Immunizations with the Oregon Health Authority said. “We’re not making big decisions one way or another, regarding the eligibility profile going forward.”
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the FDA is investigating the cases.
According to O.H.A., about 213,300 doses have been delivered throughout the state, but only 85,148 people have received the vaccine.
