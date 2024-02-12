Pacific Power offers energy saving incentive program

OREGON — Pacific Power is offering a new program for customers to save money and power.

The Optimal Time Rewards program allows residential customers in Oregon to earn incentives by putting a smart thermostat in their home. This is to monitor power consumption and rewards you when you reduce power usage during peak hours.

Officials with Pacific Power say they wanted to give customers a chance to save money while also reducing strain on the electrical grid.

“It not only helps you reduce your costs or lower your energy bills, but at the same time you can also be eligible to receive incentives,” said Pampi Chowdhury, a spokesperson for Pacific Power.

To find out more about the program or how to enroll for a smart thermostat, you can go to Pacific Powers website.

