Pedestrian fatalities on the rise

(NBC News) – Recent research that involves pedestrian crash data from 2009 to 2016 shows a significant uptick in the number of crash fatalities. The majority of accidents are happening in urban or suburban areas that are away from busy intersections, often happening at night.
Road lighting and mid-block crosswalks are designed to help save lives along with vehicles that have front crash prevention systems that recognize pedestrians.
David Harkey with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says that there are a few precautions pedestrians can take to ensure their safety. “Not wearing dark clothing at night, possibly including retro-reflectivity as part of their clothing. All of these things are important and can make a difference,” states Harkey.
The Insurance Institute For Highway Safety has said that distraction from electronic devices are also part of the problem. However, they have acknowledged that there isn’t enough data to make any definitive conclusions about their impact.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2K3sjci