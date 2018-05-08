Horse rescued thanks to new equipment, training

TRAIL, Ore. – Local first responders were able to put some new training into practice during a recent animal rescue operation.
This past weekend, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with 13 search and rescue team members to rescue a horse that got stuck in knee-deep mud. The owner had reportedly tried to free the horse for hours before SAR members were dispatched.
Once on scene, crews worked to stabilize the 22-year-old mare then pull her from the mud to more stable ground. She was apparently uninjured.
According to JCSO, the rescue gave SAR members a chance to try out some newly-acquired skills related to rope-assisted recovery and large animal rescue techniques learned from a recent training in Bend. At that training, provided by Mustangs to the Rescue, members learned how to rescue large animals in emergency situations. They also received special equipment designed for these types of rescues.
JCOS attributes part to the success of SAR’s recent mission to the new training and equipment, which is now available to help in both disasters and everyday emergencies.