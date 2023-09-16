Phoenix Rising event returns for Almeda Fire commemoration

MEDFORD, Ore. – The second annual Phoenix Rising event took place today, at the Phoenix Elementary School.

It started last year, to build the sense of community in Phoenix after the devastating Almeda Fire in 2020.

Organizers say that in a lot of ways, you wouldn’t be able to tell that a disaster struck not too long ago, because the community is in such high spirits.

Jackson County Fire District Five crews were there serving hot dogs and burgers and the Phoenix Police Department was chatting with visitors as well.

And while the free food and activities like the dunk-tank were popular, one main aspect was the idea of moving forward from the tragedy.

The Community Development Director for the City of Phoenix, Joe Slaughter said, “phoenix itself is coming back and we have a lot of the homes rebuilt, a lot of people back in town. We’re really excited about what has happened and what is happening in the future. So, the event is an opportunity to thank the community for sticking around, working hard and being resilient.”

The First Alert System sign ups through Jackson County, was another main aspect of the event.

Visitors were encouraged to sign up and stay informed about what’s happening in our community.

