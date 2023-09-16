Walk in Medford for suicide prevention and awareness

MEDFORD, Ore. – In light of National Suicide Prevention Month, the annual Walk Out of Darkness event was held today at Pear Blossom Park.

The event began with informational booths and resources available to participants, to give more information when it comes to suicide prevention.

People were also able to receive different colored bead necklaces.

The different colors represented different reasons behind why you came to the event and how you have been affected by suicide.

Some colors represented the loss of a child, a sibling, a friend, or even those who struggled first-hand.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Erin Weldon said, “suicide is an issue that affects almost all of us. Here in Oregon, it is the ninth leading cause of death. So, most people are either touched by it at some time or know someone who has been touched by it. We want to let people know that it is okay to share about your loved ones, it is okay to say the word ‘suicide’ and to talk about it.”

The walk started after some opening words to honor those affected by suicide.

They then walked for a mile around town holding banners and saying different chants to bring the topics of mental health and suicide out of the darkness.

