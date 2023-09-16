Pro softball athlete works with local players

MEDFORD, Ore. – A professional women’s softball player paid a visit to work with some local players today at Lithia Fields.

Jocelyn Alo plays for the Oklahoma City Spark of the women’s professional Fast Pitch League.

Alo has been traveling to different states to help train softball skills to kids.

Today, she had them work on hitting drills.

But she also says that she likes to talk to the kids about the mental aspect of the sport and being an athlete.

Alo said, “softball doesn’t define them and I want them to know that softball is just something that they just get to do, not who they are so I don’t want them to get their identities wrapped up and ‘oh I didn’t do good today, I didn’t hit a home run.’ I just want them to love softball for what it is and what it brings to them not their performance.”

Alo says she is always trying to be a role model for all the kids that she works with and tries to leave them with a lot.

But she also says that she herself, gets a lot out of training the kids and describes it as refreshing.

