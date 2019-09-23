Regional Union calls for boycott of Fred Meyer stores in Oregon, SW Washington

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Retail Grocery Workers’ Union is calling for a boycott of Fred Meyer stores where they say employees are working without contracts.
The United Food and Commercial Workers or UCFW Local 55 is calling for customers to boycott at all Fred Meyer departments in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The union says they’re asking shoppers to “actively demonstrate their support for fair negotiations and for livable wages and gender equity”.
Fred Meyer entered into wage negotiations at the end of August, NBC5 spoke to them at that time and they said they were proposing a wage increase for all employees.
