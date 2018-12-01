Siskiyou County sheriffs arrest man for death of his child

Siskiyou Co., Calif – A McCloud man was arrested for the death of his infant son Friday afternoon by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators were alerted to the case when the four-month-old child was taken to the hospital for an alleged illness. The child died at the hospital, but investigators say there were no obvious signs of trauma or anything that would indicate a crime-related cause of death initially.
After an autopsy was conducted to determine the cause and manner of death on Friday, Police later arrested Joshua James Proffitt, 27, of McCloud for the murder of his son. During that autopsy, the forensic pathologist found physical injuries and no indication of an illness as was earlier reported.
SCSO’s Chief Deputy Coroner and MCU detectives along with the criminal pathologist further pursued the death of the child as a crime. According to Police, the death has been ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.
The case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the SCSCO’s 24-hour dispatch line at (530) 841-2900.
