Sky Lakes Medical Center opens second covid-19 isolation unit due to increase in patients

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore — Sky Lakes Medical Center is expanding its hospital due to a rise in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.
On Monday, the Hospital shared on Facebook that there are 18 patients in the Covid-19 unit – nearing its record last December.
“We had to cancel several elective procedures today to accommodate for staffing demands.” Sky Lakes shared on their post.
Sky Lakes noted the drastic increase in covid-19 cases within the last few weeks. Officials say hospitalizations are likely to increase as cases continue to climb.
This is a developing story and more information will be released as details emerge.
