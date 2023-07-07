Smoke alarm credited with safe evacuation of Josephine County home

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Everyone inside a house that caught fire in Josephine County was able to get out safely thanks to a working smoke alarm.

Rural Metro Fire said early Friday morning, a smoke alarm went off inside a home in the 2100 block of Hubbard Lane in Grants Pass.

Due to the alarm, the people inside the house woke up and escaped without injury and firefighters were able to quickly respond and keep the damage contained.

According to Rural Metro Fire, the fire appears to have originated near the back porch and climbed an exterior wall before spreading into the attic.

Firefighters reportedly had to remove some of the ceiling material to hunt down all heat and embers in the attic.

“This fire serves as a good reminder for all residents (owners and renters) to ensure there are working smoke alarms on all levels and near sleeping areas,” Rural Metro Fire said.

