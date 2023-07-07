UPDATE: Man reported missing in Josephine County found

Update (07/07/23, 9:35 a.m.) – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said Roger Similia has been found. No further information was provided.

Original story: JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A man was reported missing in Josephine County.

Investigators said 46-year-old Roger Adam Similia was last seen driving onto Interstate 5 via Exit 61 north of Grants Pass.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office didn’t specify when Similia was last seen or reported missing.

According to JCSO, Similia was traveling northbound in a 2015 blue Toyota Carolla sedan with Oregon plate 431HKP. It’s believed he was traveling with his 100-pound dog.

Similia is described as a white man, 5’7” tall, 305 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Similia’s whereabouts is asked to call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123.

