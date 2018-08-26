Some evacuation levels downgraded near the Ramsey Canyon Fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reducing the evacuation levels of the Ramsey Canyon Fire.
Areas previously under a Level 3 “Go” evacuation notice will reduce to Level 2 “Be Set.” Areas previously under a Level 2 “Be Set” notice will reduce to a Level 1 “Be Ready.”
The following evacuation levels were effective as of 4:00 p.m. on August 26:
Level 3 “Go”
- There are no Level 3 notices currently associated with the Ramsey Canyon Fire.
Level 2 “Be Set”
- East Evans Creek Rd., beginning at the address of 17935, and continuing east including addresses 18505, 18509 (all accessed off of West Fork Evans Creek Rd.), then continuing to include the address of 19373 at the intersection of Meadows Rd; West Fork Evans Creek Rd., the addresses 18504 and 18508; Ramsey Rd., beginning at the address 13469 and proceeding north to include 13001 and 14738 (accessed off of BLM 35-2-20) and continuing to the Meadows Rd. intersection; Meadows Rd, proceeding south from East Evans to include the address of 16880.
Level 1 “Be Ready”
- East Evans Creek Rd., beginning at the address 15513 and ending at 16995, and beginning at the address of 19395 and continuing to include the address of 21043 East Evans Creek Rd.; Meadows Rd, beginning at the address 16800 and 16821, then proceeding south to include the address 14765; Ramsey Rd., beginning at the address 13465 and proceeding south to include the address of 11655.
Roadblocks will remain in place to restrict traffic to residents and fire personnel.
For an interactive map please visit: https://bit.ly/2uUku2C
