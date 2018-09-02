Southern Oregon Golf Championships continue

MEDFORD, Ore. — It was another competitive day for golfers in the Southern Oregon Golf Championships.
The championships started with more than 380 golfers and is whittling down to the very best.
In the women’s division, Trina Jones took on Johnna Nealy of Grants Pass Golf Club.
Mike Barry and Brian Jones faced off in the men’s division.
“I have to be on my A game if I want a shot to win and if I can do that, Monday’s are always tough no matter who you play. I just have to keeping playing better everyday,” said Mike Barry, four-time SOGC champion.
The championships wrap up Monday with its final matches.
For a full list of Monday’s pairings, go to rvcc.com for the full schedule after 9 p.m.
