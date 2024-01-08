Taprock Northwest Grill is up for sale

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Taprock Northwest Grill in Grants Pass is up for sale.

The iconic sixth street restaurant is hitting the market according to Merit Commercial Real Estate.

It’s situated along the Rogue River in downtown Grants Pass.

According to the realtors, Taprock consists of 10,000 square feet of dining area, a commercial kitchen, a banquet room, and administrative spaces in its lodge-style restaurant.

The realtors say the owner and local restaurateur Dave Thomason is retiring as he celebrates 50 years in the restaurant industry this year. Congratulations Dave!

