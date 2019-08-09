Two Washington County Sheriff’s deputies shot in Gaston, suspect in custody

GASTON, Ore. – A suspect is in custody after shooting two Washington County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday afternoon, according to NBC affiliate KGW.
The two officers were searching for the armed theft suspect in an area north of Henry Hagg Lake. The suspect was also shot and is in custody tonight.
The deputies were shot at around 5:30 pm near the 54000-block of SW Scoggins Valley Road. The two deputies were taken to Oregon Health & Science University, and their conditions weren’t immediately known.
A sheriff’s office spokesman said the deputies were part of a tactical negotiations team and at least one of the deputies was unconscious when they were transported. After the deputies were shot, law enforcement tracked down and shot the suspect who was later taken to the hospital as well.
The sheriff’s office received the first call of a theft in progress just after 2 p.m. according to the spokesman. The homeowner reported a man outside the house stealing guns out of a locked cabinet on their property.
Deputies helped the homeowners get out of the house and then began searching for the suspect.
Eventually, the suspect and deputies exchanged gunfire and that’s when the deputies were shot.
The spokesman says there’s no longer a threat to the community.
