Victim of fatal stabbing near Ashland identified

ASHLAND, Ore. – Investigators have publicly identified the victim of a fatal stabbing just outside of Ashland.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 2:14 a.m. Wednesday, dispatchers received a call about a stabbing at a home in the 300 block of Eagle Mill Road.
Numerous agencies responded to the scene and were able to quickly catch the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Ashland resident Auriel Zipher Scattergood.
The stabbing victim did not survive. She was later identified as 38-year-old Meghan Nicole Rodriguez of Portland.
Rodriguez’s dog was injured in the altercation and received care from a local veterinary clinic.
Scattergood is in the Jackson County Jail charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and aggravated animal abuse.
No further information was released by investigators.