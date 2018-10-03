White substance found at Senator Cruz headquarters

HOUSTON, Tex. (KPRC) – At least two people were taken to a hospital Tuesday after officials say a package containing a white powdery substance was mailed to the Houston, Texas campaign office of Senator Ted Cruz.
Initial tests of the substance were negative for any hazardous material.
A Cruz spokesperson confirmed the package was mailed to the office, but would not provide any other details about the nature of the item.
No one from Cruz’s campaign staff was affected.
