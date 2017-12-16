Toys for Tots gives gifts to over 2,500 R.V. families

Medford, Ore.- Christmas is fast approaching and Toys for Tots is helping Rogue Valley families get ready to celebrate. This year they will be making Christmas brighter for over 2,500 children, whose families have fallen on hard times, by giving them gifts.
The national foundation gathers toy donations in the months leading up to Christmas through boxes left outside of businesses. Each business specifies what type of gift they would like people to donate to their specific box.
“Our motto is if a child needs a toy we’re gonna give them a toy to the best of our ability,” Toys for Tots coordinator Kira Zavala says.
Zavala was a recipient of gifts for her children through Toys for Tots in 2012. Now, she’s helping to give back to those who fell on hard times like she did.
One of those people who’ve fallen on hard times and turned to Toys for Tots is Brittney Lane. She’s a first time recipient who is looking for gifts for her 4-year-old daughter.
“This is amazing. I get to wrap presents and tell my 4-year-old Santa stopped by,” Lane says.
She decided to come to Toys for Tots on Saturday after her family hit a rough patch.
“I lost my job a few months ago and my husband works 2 jobs and we’re still able to barely survive after bills,” she says.
She stresses, as one of the over 2,500 families that Toys for Tots will be giving to in the Rogue Valley this holiday season, that there’s one thing she wants people to remember about those in need during the holidays.
“Never judge somebody because you never know what somebody’s story is.”