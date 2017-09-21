Trapped elk rescued by ODFW biologists

Sandy, Ore. – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists helped free a bull elk that was trapped in a fence near the community of Sandy.
ODFW said the elk was sedated with tranquilizer while its antlers were cut off in order to free it.
It was then tagged and released without harm.
Biologists said the elk will quickly realize it lost its antlers, and he’ll likely remain on the edges of his herd because he can’t defend himself or push against other bulls.
His antlers will grow back next season.
According to ODFW, bulls and bucks can get their antlers tangled in old fences and wire bales this time of year.
If you see a trapped animal, don’t try to free it on your own. Instead, call Oregon State Police and ODFW.