Trial set for woman accused of murdering Cave Junction man

Renee Edrington

Grants Pass, Ore. —  A Josephine County woman charged with a man’s murder nearly three years ago, will finally go to trial this fall.

Kyle Forester and Renee Edrington were both charged in the killing of 39-year-old Cave Junction man, William Roberts back in July of 2016.

Oregon State Police say Roberts’ body was found in a car that had crashed on Highway 199. Investigators say he’d been shot.

In February, Forester was found guilty of multiple charges including murder with a firearm.

Edrington, who had a previous trial postponed due to a medical situation, is now set to go to trial in September of 2019.

