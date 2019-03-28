Trial set for woman accused of murdering Cave Junction man

Grants Pass, Ore. — A Josephine County woman charged with a man’s murder nearly three years ago, will finally go to trial this fall.
Kyle Forester and Renee Edrington were both charged in the killing of 39-year-old Cave Junction man, William Roberts back in July of 2016.
Oregon State Police say Roberts’ body was found in a car that had crashed on Highway 199. Investigators say he’d been shot.
In February, Forester was found guilty of multiple charges including murder with a firearm.
Edrington, who had a previous trial postponed due to a medical situation, is now set to go to trial in September of 2019.