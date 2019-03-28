Hyatt Lake Campground closing for work

Ashland, Ore. — A portion of Hyatt Lake Campground will be closed beginning in May as crews work to replace a 1960s-era electrical line.
The Bureau of Land Management says the work will restore operation of sewage treatment and water facilities at the campground.
Work is set to begin in late May. While it is going on, campsites in Loops A and B will be temporarily closed but campsites in Loop C and Wildcat will remain open. BLM says the lake’s boat ramps, day use area, group campsites, and group picnic shelter will remain open during construction and portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available in the open portions of the campground during work.
For more information or to get updates on the project click HERE.