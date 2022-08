GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Williams Highway is back open after a deadly crash on August 12th.

Rural Metro Fire says rescue crews found a pickup and a sedan blocking one lane of traffic.

It says the driver of the sedan died on the scene with a young passenger trapped in the back seat.

Rural Metro says the passenger was airlifted to the hospital by mercy flights. It says the driver of the truck was not hurt and Oregon State Police are currently investigating the crash.