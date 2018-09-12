Truck clips pedestrians in crosswalk

MEDFORD, Ore. — A mother and baby are recovering after a scary accident involving a truck Tuesday.
The accident happened at the corner of 10th and Riverside in Medford around 5 p.m.
According to police, a truck was making a turn onto Riverside.
The truck clipped the stroller with the baby in it, and knocked it over.
The child did have scrapes and bruises and was taken to the hospital by ambulance to be checked out.
Medford police say the mother and baby are doing okay.
The driver is being cited for making a dangerous left turn.
