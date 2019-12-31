Truck crash sends load of glass into I-5 median

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – There was a big mess for the Tuesday morning commute after a semi-truck overturned on Interstate 5 northbound in Central Point.
Just before 7:00 a.m., a truck was hauling a load of sheet glass when it rolled into the median, spilling shards of glass along the way.
Crews had to close down the fast lane while they swept up the glass and righted the truck.
ODOT crews at the scene said the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. No other vehicles were involved.
The condition of the driver is unknown but crews said there were no apparent injuries.
As of 11:00 a.m., crews were still at the scene and one lane remained closed.
