Trump admin imposes new Cuba travel restrictions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Trump Administration is making it much harder for Americans to visit Cuba.
The Treasury announced new regulations Tuesday that blocks Americans visiting the island through organized tour groups. That’s the most common way US citizens travel into Cuba.
The restriction applies to cruise ship passengers whose trips are arranged as organized tours.
The administration also recently allowed companies and Cuban-Americans to sue companies using property seized after the Cuban Revolution in 1959.
That includes cruise ships and airports. Carnival Cruise Line has already been sued.
Previous administrations waived the section of the helms-burton act that was used to file that lawsuit.