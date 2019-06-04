Home
Dog dies in hot vehicle, Medford Police say

Dog dies in hot vehicle, Medford Police say

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – A dog died after being left in a hot car over the weekend, Medford police said.

According to officers, on Sunday they responded to two separate cases of dogs left in hot vehicles. One of those dogs, a miniature pinscher, died.

Both dog owners were charged with animal neglect and/or animal abuse, police said.

With warmer weather, MPD gave the following tips to protect your pets:

  • Do not leave your dog in your car, even if its “in the shade,” or the “windows are cracked.”
  • You will face charges and you may get a broken window.
  • If you encounter a dog in a car, call us immediately, 541-770-4783 (dispatch)
  • If the car is near a business, ask to have the owner of the car paged.
  • If you need to get into someone’s vehicle to rescue a dog, you can. However, we would prefer to take on that responsibility/liability.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »