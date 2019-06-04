Dog dies in hot vehicle, Medford Police say

MEDFORD, Ore. – A dog died after being left in a hot car over the weekend, Medford police said.
According to officers, on Sunday they responded to two separate cases of dogs left in hot vehicles. One of those dogs, a miniature pinscher, died.
Both dog owners were charged with animal neglect and/or animal abuse, police said.
With warmer weather, MPD gave the following tips to protect your pets:
- Do not leave your dog in your car, even if its “in the shade,” or the “windows are cracked.”
- You will face charges and you may get a broken window.
- If you encounter a dog in a car, call us immediately, 541-770-4783 (dispatch)
- If the car is near a business, ask to have the owner of the car paged.
- If you need to get into someone’s vehicle to rescue a dog, you can. However, we would prefer to take on that responsibility/liability.