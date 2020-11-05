Trump campaign files lawsuit in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KSNV) – The Trump campaign has filed a federal lawsuit in Nevada.
Trump campaign officials claim that illegal votes are being counted in the state. They also claim to have evidence showing that people who are deceased and nonresidents have cast ballots in the 2020 election.
“We warned that the Democrats changed this election system,” former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said. “They gave us mail-in ballots. And despite the fact that there are examples of thousands of ballots being mailed across this valley in trash cans, in apartment buildings. People getting as many as 18 ballots to their homes. We knew these rolls were unclean. We were told that signatures would save us from all fraud. But to date, we still have not been able to observe these signatures, or meaningfully challenge a single mail-in ballot out of hundreds of thousands of casts.”
They announced the lawsuit during a briefing Thursday in Las Vegas and included one voter who said she was not allowed to vote in person after being told that she had already voted by mail.
Nevada voter Jill Stokke said, “I went to vote and was told I already voted. I pursued the matter and in years past I always voted in person. This time they mailed out the ballot and somebody took my ballot. They also took the ballot of my roommate.”