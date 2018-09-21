Trump on Kavanaugh: “get on with it”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the professor accusing President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault, may end up testifying after all.
In an email obtained overnight by NBC News, attorneys for Dr. Ford said she’s too busy dealing with death threats to prepare for hearing on Monday.
Written testimony by Friday morning’s deadline won’t happen.
Everything else, they say, is negotiable, including her desire for the FBI to investigate her sexual assault claim against Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Ford is asking that Kavanagh not be in the room when she testifies, and she wants him to go first. They’re asking the Senate Judiciary Committee to limit cameras, and she wants the committee to subpoena Cavanaugh’s friend Mark Judge, who she claims witnessed the assault.
That’s reportedly been denied, but sources say they did agree to guarantee her security.
President Trump, meanwhile, is standing by his nominee, calling Kavanaugh a “high quality person” during a Las Vegas rally Thursday, and urging the Senate to “get on with” confirmation.
