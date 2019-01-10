Trump walks out on shutdown talks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump walked out of a meeting with congressional leaders focused on ending the government shutdown Wednesday, calling the talks a “total waste of time.”
“He sort of slammed the table, and when Leader Pelosi said she didn’t agree with the wall, he just walked out and said ‘we have nothing to discuss’,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said afterward.
Vice President Pence, meanwhile, blamed the Democrats and said there was no room for negotiation on the president’s demand for funding for a border wall.
“There will be no deal without a wall,” Pence said. “There will be no deal without the priorities the president has put on the table.”
Earlier in the day, President Trump met with members of his own party in an effort to shore up support after five Republican senators called for an end to the shutdown.
