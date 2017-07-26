TSA ups security on electronics larger than a phone

Washington, D.C. – The Transportation Security Administration on Wednesday announced that items larger than a cellphone will have to be put in a separate bin during screening at U.S. airports.
The new procedures affect items like iPads, Kindles, and laptops.
The measures–already active at 10 airports–are being expanded to all U.S. airports during the weeks and months ahead.
The TSA says the change affects passengers going through “standard” lanes, but does not apply to those enrolled in TSA pre-check using TSA pre-check lanes.