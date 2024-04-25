Two arrested after Central Point burglary

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Two people are behind bars after an early morning burglary in Central Point.

It happened Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. in the 5700 block of Upton Road. Deputies identified several suspects and tracked them to another address in the 1oo block of Laurelhurst Street also in Central Point.

After a search of the property, JCSO identified one woman on scene and another man hiding under a shed. The man did not respond to commands to come out and barricaded in the crawl space. After a lengthy standoff, deputies persuaded the man to give up through the use of pepper spray and a K9.

During the search of the property, investigators discovered multiple firearms, an AR-style rifle with no serial number, body armor, an illegally-manufactured silencer, methamphetamine, heroin, butane honey oil of processed cannabis, and fentanyl. Deputies also uncovered nearly $19,000 in cash.

The first suspect was 44 year old Kelli Margaret Hernandez of Medford. She’s charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary, and hindering prosecution.

The second suspect was 28 year old Mickey Ray Galatz of Central Point. He’s facing charges related to the incident, in addition to five outstanding warrants.

