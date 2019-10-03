Two arrested in Central Oregon Dutch Bros. loyalty card scheme

REDMOND, Ore. – Two people were arrested for scamming Dutch Bros. Coffee.
Police said in the last few months, hundreds of loyalty cards went missing from various Redmond-area Dutch Bros. locations along with a stamp for the cards. Eventually, the cards started showing up for sale on Craigslist.
A detective with the Redmond Police Department arranged to buy some of the cards and took the seller into custody when they met. A stack of stamped loyalty cards was recovered at that time.
A search of the suspect’s home led to the discovery of hundreds of more blank loyalty cards and one loyalty card stamp.
Police arrested two Redmond-residents in connection with the case, identified as 42-year-old Martin Horton and 23-year-old Marena Livesay.
According to officers, the investigation revealed the pair had been redeeming the stolen cards for free drinks for several months before being caught. It’s believed they alone are responsible for over $2,500 of losses.
RPD said they’d like to hear from anyone who may have purchased Dutch Bros. cards in the Redmond area in the past six months. Anyone with further information is asked to call 541-693-6911.