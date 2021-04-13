Two Bend-area restaurants fined over $35k for COVID rule violations

BEND, Ore. – Two Central Oregon restaurants were fined thousands of dollars for violating COVID-19 rules.
The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services said early this year, two Black Bear Diners — one in Bend and one in Redmond — willfully violated rules against indoor dining while the county was in an “extreme risk” category.
ODCBS said the owner of the restaurants was aware indoor dining was prohibited during that time.
In total, the Black Bear Diners were fined $35,600.
Oregon OSHA Administrator Michael Wood said, “Most employers continue to follow worker health and safety standards as part of our ongoing work to defeat this disease. And we continue to make progress. Unfortunately, some employers are choosing to defy standards and to put their workers at risk. As a result, we will continue to bring our enforcement tools to bear where appropriate.”
The owner will have 30 days to appeal the decision.