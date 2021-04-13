Biden nominates first female Army secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – President Joe Biden makes a potentially historic pick for the defense department. He nominated Christine Wormuth for secretary of the Army.
If Wormuth gets the nod from the Senate, she will be the first woman to have that position.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a statement calling Wormuth “a true patriot.”
She previously was undersecretary of defense for policy, which included work on the department’s counter-ISIS efforts.
In addition to Wormuth, the Biden administration announced two other names for key slots.
They are Susanna Blume for the department’s director of cost assessment and program evaluation and Gil Cisneros for undersecretary of defense, personnel and readiness.