Two dogs dead in Cave Junction house fire

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – A home gutted and two animals found dead at the scene of a house fire in Cave Junction Monday. Illinois Valley Fire District says they got the call around 5:30 p.m. They arrived to the home one the 400 block of Shumacher Street to find it already up in flames.
Oregon Department of Forestry staff were called in to keep the fire from spreading to nearby wild land. Nearly ten other agencies stepped in to assist. IVFD attributes the home’s in-town location and a nearby fire hydrant for helping them knock down the fire quickly.
While no one was home, firefighters discovered two dogs dead inside the home. Two vehicles parked nearby were also damaged, as well as a neighboring home. They have not issued a cause at this time.