Two killed after reported “disturbance” at Grants Pass apartment complex

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two men were killed at an apartment complex in Grants Pass, investigators said.
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a reported disturbance involving a firearm at Harbeck Village apartments on Harbeck Road at about 3:04 Friday morning.
When police arrived at the scene, they found two dead men and another man who was reportedly involved in the incident. That person is currently being interviewed and has not been publicly identified.
“Details on this incident are not clear at this time,” GPDPS said Friday morning.
One of the men killed has been identified as 38-year-old Justin Scott Severnak. The other man killed will be identified when his family has been notified.
GPDPS said they will no longer be investigating the case, as it has been forwarded to the Josephine County District Attorney’s Office.