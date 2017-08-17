Two Medford businesses burglarized

MPD said during the night, thieves broke into a business in the 1300 block of Justice Road.
They stole a 1999 Ford flatbed pickup truck with dual rear tires and a custom painted hood.
According to police, the thieves rammed the truck into the business’s gate, causing significant damage.
The vehicle still hasn’t been found, “but it should stick out,” police said.
The same night, a 2000 International semi box truck was stolen from a business in the 3400 block of Crater Lake Avenue.
Officers said the truck contained over $100,000 in tools used for installing mobile homes.
Surveillance video shows one of the suspects with a noticeable limp, “perhaps due to a prosthetic leg or cast,” MPD said.
The suspects rammed through the gate of the business in a similar fashion to the other burglary.
Anyone with information is asked to call 541-770-4783.