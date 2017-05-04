Two men arrested for arson at Medford parking structure

Medford, Ore. – Two men were arrested on arson charges after allegedly starting a fire in a Medford parking garage Wednesday.
Medford police said officers and firefighters responded to a fire alarm at the Evergreen parking garage on 8th Street at around 2:52 a.m.
Police found an elevator heavily damaged by fire, which had since extinguished itself.
Using surveillance footage, officers learned two skateboard-carrying suspects entered the garage before the fire. One of them was carrying a mannequin head.
MPD said the man carrying the mannequin head walked into the elevator while the other tipped over a large metal trash can.
Eventually, police said both men lit the mannequin head on fire inside the elevator and threw debris on the flames before leaving the scene.
Police said they were able to identify both suspects recorded on the surveillance video.
Before the public could be notified, an MPD detective spotted one suspect, identified as 24-year-old Anthony Nicholas Montez.
Officers said the other suspect was identified as 18-year-old Mikal Joseph Walton.
Bot men were arrested and charged with arson in the first degree.
Police estimate the damage at around $1,000.