Two motorcyclists injured in crash, witness sought by investigators

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Two motorcyclists were injured after a crash on a Jackson County roadway.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on June 18, two motorcycles ridden by White City men were traveling westbound on Dodge Road near Wedgewood Drive. At about 7:30 p.m., one of the motorcycles suddenly collided with an eastbound pickup truck. The force from the collision caused the two motorcycles to run into each other and crash.
According to deputies, the pickup continued on, plowing through a fence before coming to a stop in a field.
Both motorcyclists were reportedly taken to the hospital. One of them sustained serious injuries. The driver and passenger in the pickup truck were okay.
Witnesses said there was a third motorcycle rider, identified as a woman who yelled for neighbors to call 911 before she left the scene. JSCO is trying to track her down so she can give a witness statement.
No further details were released about this active investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call Sergeant Scott Waldon at (541) 774-6800. Refer to case #18-12375.