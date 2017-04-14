Home
Two people escape burning semi

Wolf Creek, Ore.- Two people managed to escape a burning semi-truck without injury early Friday morning.

According to Rural Metro Fire, several people called 911 just before 5:30 a.m. regarding a burning semi on I-5 near milepost 73.

When firefighters arrived, they found the attached tractor fully engulfed in flames. The driver told responders he’d lost power as he climbed Smith Hill. The driver, and a sleeping passenger, were able to escape the flames.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames quickly, saving the trailer and the truck’s cargo- nearly a million dollars in Nordstrom clothing headed for Portland.

