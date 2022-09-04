Two people have died in The Mill Fire

WEED, Calif. – Firefighters say two people died in The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. The fire is now 4,254 acres and 25% contained

Cal Fire says there are three reports of civilian injuries it also says about 50 structures were destroyed. Incident Management Team Five says the fire moved well into Lincoln Heights in the city of Weed.

There was a town hall on September 4th where firefighters delivered some sad news.

“Again I have the job of sharing some sad news. We have lost two people to this fire, I can confirm that we have two fatalities,” said Sheriff Jeremiah Larue.

Fire Officials say the fire is staying within its footprint.

With containment growing on The Mill Fire, zones to the north of Weed are starting to be downgraded with some evacuation warnings being completely lifted.

Officials say T-Mobile will have a charging station for devices and disaster phones for people affected by the fire at the Karuk Wellness Center.

There is also a community resource center at the College of the Siskiyous in Weed. For the latest evacuation information visit Zonehaven here. You can also visit the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services on Facebook.