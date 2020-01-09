Two rockets land in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone

BAGHDAD, Iraq (NBC) – Iraq’s military says two rockets hit Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone Wednesday night.
Sirens sounded in the part of the Iraqi capital that houses government buildings and foreign missions.
Two loud blasts were heard before the sirens went off.
Officials said the rockets caused no casualties.
Iraqi police sources said at least one of the rockets fell about 100 yards from the U.S. Embassy, causing a fire.
There was no immediate word on who was responsible for the rocket attack.
Authorities said they were Katyusha rockets, surface-to-surface weapons originally introduced by Russian forces in World War II.