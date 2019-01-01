Two RVs severely damaged by fire in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A fire severely damaged two RVs and spread to a nearby building in Medford early Tuesday morning.
According to Medford Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a reported structure fire in the 400 block of West Clark Street at about 7:00 a.m.
When they arrived, firefighters found a motor home fully engulfed in flames. The fire had spread to another motorhome and a residential structure.
The fire was quickly brought under control to minimize damage to the triplex building. However, 12 people were displaced by the fire. They’re being aided by the Red Cross.
There were no injuries in the fire, which was determined to have started in one of the RVs. The exact cause remains under investigation.