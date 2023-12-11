Two teenagers arrested in Charles Point Homicide

MEDFORD, Ore. – UPDATED Dec. 11 at 12:50 p.m.

The Medford Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection to a shooting that took place at Charles Point Apartment complex on December 3.

Since they are both minors, their names will not be released, however both are 17 years old, and both are from Grants Pass. They face charges including Murder in the Second Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

According to police, the shooting happened during a confrontation over a past disagreement. Police say shots were fired by multiple individuals.

As NBC5 previously reported, Christian Torres (26) and Dontrell Manninen died (33) from gunshot wounds as a result of the altercation.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

A week ago, a shooting in South Medford at Charles Point Apartments resulted in the death of two men. (Here’s our report)

While the investigation is ongoing, details are still sparse.

Medford Police have had their hands full with this past week’s gun violence over the course of five days from last Friday to Tuesday. There were three unrelated shootings. Two of those incidents have the suspected shooters in custody.

Little is known about who’s responsible for the Charles Point shooting that occurred around 5:30 am on Sunday. It’s the only incident of the three where the victims died.

Police say that detectives are working on the case diligently.

“Our detectives are working very hard to wrap these cases up. To identify involved parties. To make sure that everyone is accounted for. To make arrests when appropriate,” said Lt. Rebecca Pietila from the Medford Police Department. “I can tell you that they’re working very hard and actively working…to bring some resolution for the families.”

Police say that they may release more information on this case early this next week.

