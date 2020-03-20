Oregon surpasses 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon has surpassed 100 positive coronavirus cases in the state.
In the latest numbers released by the Oregon Health Authority, there were 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the state total up to 114.
OHA’s numbers do not include the first case reported in Josephine County Friday morning, which would make 27 new cases and a total of 115.
The new cases reported by OHA are in Clackamas, Deschutes, Grants, Linn, Multnomah, Union, Washington, and Yamhill.
On Friday, the United States surpassed over 15,000 cases.