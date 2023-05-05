U.S. government to change the way it tracks COVID

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The U.S. government is adjusting the way it tracks COVID-19.

The nation’s coronavirus public health emergency ends next week on May 11th.

That’s when, for the first time in three years, the agency will stop posting a national count of COVID-19 cases.

The color-coded maps of county-level transmission and disease burden will also go away.

Other changes include the CDC no longer tracking variants down to the state level.

Instead, the agency plans to track the burden and spread of disease primarily through hospitalizations and deaths.

Despite the changes, the CDC says it won’t lose its sight lines on the infection.

Future recommendations for precautions like masking will be tied to hospitalization levels.

